AAP Lawmakers' Disqualification Case In Delhi High Court Today: 10 Points

Arvind Kejriwal appointed 21 AAP MLAs as parliamentary secretaries after his party swept Delhi elections

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is set to begin the day-to-day hearing in the case over the disqualification of 20 AAP lawmakers today for allegedly holding offices of profit as parliamentary secretaries. Justice Vibhu Bakhru will preside over the hearings. In significant relief for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the court had ruled on Wednesday that elections for 20 seats in the capital cannot be called for now. It said the Election Commission must wait till it has heard Team Kejriwal's claim of its lawmakers being wrongly disqualified.