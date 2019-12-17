AAP Delayed Giving Ownership Rights In Unauthorised Colonies: Amit Shah

Amit Shah alleged that AAP was trying to mislead people over the issue of unauthorised colonies.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday charged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with delay in giving property ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi in its five-years' rule.

Laying foundation stone of the Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka area by the DDA, Mr Shah also challenged Arvind Kejriwal to have a debate with West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on the issue of unauthorised colonies.

"I want to tell the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies that your ownership rights were delayed by five years due to the Delhi chief minister and his Aam Aadmi Party. It was obstructed under a conspiracy to shift blame on the Centre," Mr Shah, who is the BJP president, said.

He said that the Modi government, showing political resolve, came out with a legislation for finding an administrative way to provide ownership rights on properties in these colonies by dealing with 30 existing laws.

He alleged that the ruling AAP and Mr Kejriwal were trying to mislead people over the issue of unauthorised colonies.

"I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal he cannot mislead people in unauthorised colonies through misinformation. Let Kejriwal fix a date, Parvesh Verma here is ready to have a debate to expose him," Mr Shah said.

Amit Shah said that Bharat Vandana Park, being developed by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), will be a landmark in the national capital and he congratulated Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri for conceiving the project.

He said that the park will emerge as a major tourist centre on the map of India and no visitor will city will skip it.