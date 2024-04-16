AAP Created Chimera Of Free Water: Lt Governor's Open Letter To Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has written an open letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in jail in connection with the liquor policy case, after a note by AAP minister Atishi to him seeking suspension of the CEO of Delhi Jal Board over a murder triggered by a water dispute in the national capital. "It has become habitual on the part of your ministers to blame officers for their own fault," he wrote.

He also accused the AAP government of deceiving the people by "creating a chimera of free water". "Instead of fixing the iniquitious water supply, you and your ministers created a chimera of free water. Deception of people has been mastered into an art form by you and your minister," he said.

A woman was killed following a quarrel with her neighbour over taking water from a common tap in Farsh Bazar area in north-east Delhi.

"In light of this shocking incident of the death of a woman in Farsh Bazar following violence due to water shortage, Hon'ble LG is requested to immediately suspend the CEO of Delhi Jal Board within 24 hours as this criminal negligence has taken place under his watch.

Hitting back, Mr Saxena said Atishi has indicted her own government by "underlining the inadequate supply of water as the cause of the incident". "Atishi has ironically indicted her own government of more than nine years. Her note indeed is a prima facie admission of guilt, inaction and inefficiency over," he added.

Detailing the crisis in numbers, Mr Saxena claimed of about 2.5 crore people in the city, "more than 2 crore (over 80%) people are deprived of drinking water supply in varying degrees".

"It simply points to the fact that there has been no effort whatsoever during the last ten years for plugging the leaks and we seem to be spending thousands of crores in pumping water into a leaking bucket," the Lt Governor claimed.