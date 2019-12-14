AAP Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Remarks, Says Don't Support Such Statement

Sanjay Singh also said a strict law is much needed to check rising incidents of crime against women.

The AAP on Friday condemned the "rape in India" remark by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and urged both the Congress and the BJP to not politicise the issue.

"I do not support such a statement because no one should try to use the word rape improperly. At the same time, I condemn PM Narendra Modi's rape capital remark. None of such statements should be made in public. Only political rhetoric on rape incidents by the BJP and Congress will not solve the issue," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

Mr Gandhi had reportedly said during an election rally in Jharkhand on Thursday that "''Make in India'' has become rape in India".

Sanjay Singh also said a strict law is much needed to check rising incidents of crime against women.

"After the brutal rape and murder in Hyderabad, the people of India are very angry. The people are looking for a more strict and stringent law against rapists," he said

He said Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has been sitting on a fast to demand a strict law against rapists for the last 11 days in Delhi.

"In the floor of the Parliament, I have demanded a strict law against rape incidents in India. People of India are worried about the increasing number of rape incidents and it is high time to make a more stringent law against rape," he said.

Sanjay Singh also said it is time to bring a stricter law and ensure speedy justice to victims in cases of rape.

"Even after 7 years of the Nirbhaya incident, the culprits have not yet been hanged. This incident somewhere raises questions on the law and order of our country. So instead of doing blame-game politics, the Central government and the opposition should work constructively to form a stringent law," said Singh.