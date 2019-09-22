AAP Announces 22 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of 22 candidates.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of 22 candidates for Assembly elections in Haryana.

They include Ranbir Sing Rathi from Gurugram, Kumari Sumanata Vashisth from Faridabad, Santosh Yadav from Faridabad NIT, Harendra Bhati from Ballabhgadh, Yogeshwar Sharma from Panchkula and Anshul Kumar Agarwal from Ambala City.

The term of the present Haryana Assembly expires on November 2, the elections will be held on October 24 and the results will be declared on October 24.

In the 2014 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP won 47 seats followed by the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) 19, while the then ruling Congress managed to get just 15 seats.

Two seats went to the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), and one each to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Five Independents were also elected.

