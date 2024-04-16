On 'Fake Video', Aamir Khan Says 'Never Endorsed' Any Political Party

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday dismissed link to politics or any political party. This comes after a video circulated online claiming Mr Khan is promoting a certain political party. The actor's office has said, "We want to clarify Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party in his 35-year career".

"He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through campaigns for the Election Commission for many past elections. We are alarmed now to see a recent viral video alleging Mr Khan is promoting a particular party. He would like to clarify this is a fake and totally untrue video."

"He has reported the matter to various authorities, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of Mumbai Police," the actor said in his statement.

He also had a message for voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which begins Friday. "Mr Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process."

According to news agency IANS, the alleged video is an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-generated deep fake that uses a clip from a TV show hosted by Mr Khan - 'Satyamev Jayate' - telecast 10 years ago.

The IANS report also claims Mr Khan's FIR is against an advertisement by the Congress, in which he appears to target the ruling BJP over their promise of Rs 15 lakh in the account of every citizen.

The forthcoming general election will take place over seven phases from April 19 to June 1.The six constituencies that make up Mumbai, where Mr Khan resides, will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

The results will be declared on June 4.

The Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra will see the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti clash with the Maha Vikas Aghad, or MVA. The two will likely also go to head-to-head in October's Assembly election.

Apart from the BJP, the Mahayuti consists of the breakaway factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The MVA, meanwhile, consists of the Sena and NCP groups led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.