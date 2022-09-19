'It's BJP Vs Aam Aadmi Party In Gujarat': AAP's Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha said Gujaratis believe that voting for Congress is a waste

Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the newly-appointed Gujarat co-incharge for the party, today said that the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections are fast turning out to be a direct contest between the ruling BJP and AAP. He said: "The general perception in the mind of Gujaratis is that voting for Congress is a waste. If Congress couldn't come to power in the state for 27 years, what can one expect from the party now?"

Elections are expected to be held in Gujarat later this year.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Mr Chadha said: "While Rahul Gandhi's 'India Jodo' campaign is on, a 'Quit Congress' campaign is in progress in the Gujarat unit of Congress party."

Referring to AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Mr Chadha commented: "There is only one person in the field fighting the BJP, his name is Arvind Kejriwal."