Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mission Punjab' Starts Tomorrow, Will Visit 2 Cities

Arvind Kejriwal will officially kickstart 'Mission Punjab' tomorrow.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will officially kickstart "Mission Punjab" tomorrow during a 2-day visit to the state. He will visit the Moga district,180 km from the state capital Chandigarh, followed by Amritsar the day after. He is expected to make big announcements for Punjab in his Moga visit.

Mr Kejriwal is scheduled to visit various places in Punjab in the next month and announce the party's programs.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Sunday, AAP Punjab state president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann said that during his two-day Punjab tour, Arvind Kejriwal will also make a big announcement for Punjab and Punjabis during the party program in Moga on Monday.

Moga is seen as a politically significant district. Even in the last assembly elections, Mr Kejriwal had released his party's manifesto for Punjab farmers with a political rally at Baghapurana in Moga. All major players in the state elections - Akalis, Congress, and now AAP - hold huge rallies in the district during elections. Congress's Harjot Kamal Singh is the incumbent MLA from the Moga assembly constituency.

The Delhi CM is scheduled to take part in a meeting organised by the party in Ludhiana. Congress has also organised a meeting with party workers in Ludhiana tomorrow where state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will address Congress workers.

Earlier in the day, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that he will contest the assembly elections from the Patiala assembly constituency. "I will contest from Patiala. Patiala is with us for 400 years and I am not going to leave it due to Sidhu," Captain Singh said on his official Facebook page.

Actor Sonu Sood, whose relief work during the COVID-19 lockdown earned him praise, also recently announced from his hometown Moga that his sister Malvika Sood will contest the Punjab polls. Though he has remained tight-lipped about the party, he recently met the Punjab CM and Mr Kejriwal has also declared him the brand ambassador for a "Desh ka Mentors" programme for school students.