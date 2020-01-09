Will Choose Candidates With No Criminal Record For Delhi Polls: AAP

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.

The AAP will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet soon to take a decision on seat allocation.

