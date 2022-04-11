Manish Sisodia Visits Gujarat School. Then, Posts Pics With A Jibe At BJP

AAP In Gujarat: Manish Sisodia visited a school in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he is keen to see and understand what changes and improvements the BJP has brought in Gujarat government schools over the last 27 years of its rule in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's deputy chief minister was talking to reporters while on way to visit a school in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year.

27 साल से गुजरात में सरकार चला रही भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने गुजरात के लोगों को कैसे सरकारी स्कूल दिए हैं, उसकी एक झलक ये देखिए.



गुजरात के शिक्षा मंत्री की विधानसभा भावनगर में आज मैंने दो स्कूलों का दौरा किया. pic.twitter.com/TdMlEWBg7F — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 11, 2022

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is keen to demonstrate changes in the education sector brought in Delhi and promise the same in Gujarat. It is looking to contest all 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat by presenting itself as a viable alternative to both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

On Monday, after arriving at the Ahmedabad airport, Mr Sisodia headed to a school in Bhavnagar, the home district of Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.

Mr Sisodia, who had recently challenged Mr Vaghani for a debate on school education, claimed the AAP government in Delhi changed the face of government schools after Arvind Kejriwal became its chief minister.

"After Kejriwal came to power, we changed the face, the picture of government schools in Delhi. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. I am keen to see and understand what changes and improvements the BJP has made in these 27 years of its rule," he said.

Mr Sisodia's visit comes a day after Mr Kejriwal in a Twitter post said, "People in the BJP are also raising questions on the crumbling education system in Gujarat. Rising above the party line, they have started raising voice for good education in Gujarat. The BJP could not provide good education in 27 years. The AAP government will provide good education in Gujarat, like it has done in Delhi, by taking along the people of Gujarat and all the parties." Notably, Mr Vaghani had a few days back said at a public function that those who do not like schools in Gujarat should collect their children's school-leaving certificates and go to whichever state they find better.

A debate has been raging between the AAP and BJP over the status of government schools in Delhi and Gujarat. Mr Sisodia had invited Mr Vaghani to visit a school of his choice in Delhi, to which the latter did not respond.