In Delhi Lieutenant Governor vs AAP, Court Intervenes On Tweets

VK Saxena had urged the court to restrain AAP leaders from making "false" allegations

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena linked to an alleged "Khadi scam".

In an interim order, the Delhi High Court has also restrained AAP MLAs from publishing comments against the Lieutenant Governor on the Khadi case when the lawsuit is being heard.

Mr Saxena had urged the Delhi High Court to restrain AAP leaders from throwing what he called "false" allegations at him and his family. The AAP accuses him of a role in an alleged Rs 1,400 crore scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.