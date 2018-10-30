Aam Aadmi Party Announces 5 Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls In Punjab

As per the list, Members of Parliament Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh will be contesting from Sangrur and Faridkot, respectively. Party's Makhan zone in-charge Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will contest from Amritsar Sahib.

Updated: October 30, 2018 17:18 IST
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP had bagged four out of total 13 seats.

Chandigarh: 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced names of five candidates for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Hoshiarpura's zone president Ravjot Singh will be contesting from his zone while Narinder Singh Shergill who is also chairperson of the finance committee of the party will fight from Anandpur Sahib.

