Aaftab Poonawala Unwell, Won't Take Polygraph Test Today: Sources

Aaftab Poonawala will also undergo a narco analysis test, apart from polygraph

The polygraph test of Aaftab Poonawala will not be conducted today as he is unwell and it could affect the results of the test, Delhi Police sources have said. The polygraph test is likely to be done on him tomorrow, they said.

The forensics team has said a polygraph test can't be done if the subject is not entirely fit.

Aaftab Poonawalla is accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar in their rented flat in Delhi and cutting up her body.

He is also scheduled to face a narco analysis test tomorrow. It is not known whether the narco test would be pushed to another day after the rescheduled polygraph test.

A polygraph test measures stress, which produces common physiological responses, such as an increased heart rate and sweating, to determine whether a person could be lying.