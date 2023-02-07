"Aaftab Poonawala Grinded Shraddha Walkar's Bones In Mixer," Say Cops

Aaftab Poonawala had used a marble cutting and grinding machine on the bones of live-in partner Shraddha Walkar before disposing of them. Her head was disposed after three months, the chargesheet filed in the case has said. The 6,600-page chargesheet of Delhi's notorious fridge murder case lists gruesome details of the murder and the disposal of the body. Among other things, it also mentions that on May 18, after killing Shraddha, Poonawala had dined on a chicken roll brought from Zomato.

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala had moved to Delhi in May last year, but the relationship was shaky and the two argued over multiple issues, including expenses and multiple girlfriends of Aftaab. He had girlfriends "all the way from Delhi to Dubai," the chargesheet mentions.

On May 18, the two had plans to go to Mumbai, but suddenly Aaftab Poonawala got the ticket cancelled. It was followed by yet another fight over expenses and in the heat of the moment, Aaftab Poonawala strangled her.

The chargesheet says he initially thought of packing the body in a plastic bag and disposing of it. He had even bought a bag, but rejected the idea thinking he would get caught immediately. Finally, he decided to chop up the body and bought a saw, a hammer and three knives.

Later he had to use a blow torch, especially to separate the fingers.

The body was finally chopped into 35 pieces and kept in the fridge. The chargesheet says Aaftab would take the packages out of the fridge and keep them in the kitchen whenever his girlfriends came visiting.