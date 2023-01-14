Aaftab Poonawala Cut Shraddha Walkar's Body With Saw, Reveals Autopsy

Shraddha Walkar Case: Aaftab Poonawala has been in judicial custody since November 26

The body of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawala earlier this year, was cut up into pieces with a saw, an autopsy of her bones has revealed.

Last month, a DNA test had confirmed that the bones that alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala led the cops to in Mehrauli's forest area and in Gurugram were Shraddha's.

Traces of blood found in their flat, too, matched with hers. The test was carried out using DNA samples from her father.

The autopsy of the bones was carried out at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital.

Aaftab Poonawala is alleged to have killed Shraddha Walkar on May 18 at their rented flat in Mehrauli after an argument. He had chopped up her body into 35 pieces and later dumped them across the city over several days.

Aaftab has been in judicial custody since November 26. Delhi police are likely to file a chargesheet in the case later this month.

The crime came to light gradually after her father went to the police in their hometown in Maharashtra sometime in October.

The father, Vikas Walkar, had not been in touch with her as he was upset over her inter-faith relationship with Aaftab Poonawala. Having met over a dating app, the couple lived together for some months in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai before shifting to Delhi only in May last year.