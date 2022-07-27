'He Inspires Me To Be Better': Aaditya Thackeray's Post On Father Uddhav's Birthday

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray wished his father Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday and shared a picture of the father-son duo. Aaditya said that his father, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, inspires him to do better every day.

"Wishing my father and my leader a very happy birthday. He inspires me each day to be better at everything I do, more so, in an honest and kind way," Aaditya Thackeray wrote in an Instagram post.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde was among the first politicians to wish Uddhav Thackeray on social media. Mr Shinde addressed Uddhav Thackeray as former Maharashtra chief minister in his tweet and prayed for his long and healthy life.