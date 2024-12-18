Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended, But With Conditions. Check Details

The free update facility is available only for modifying demographic details.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free online Aadhaar updates to June 14, 2025, giving residents additional time to ensure their demographic information is accurate and up to date. The extension, initially set to expire on December 14, 2024, aims to encourage those who have not updated their Aadhaar details in over a decade to utilise the service.



UIDAI shared this update in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating, “#UIDAl extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2025; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on the #myAadhaar portal. UIDAl has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar.”

#UIDAl extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2025; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAl has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/wUc5zc73kh — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 14, 2024

The free update facility is available only for modifying demographic details such as name, date of birth, address and mobile number via the myAadhaar portal. But changes to biometric data — such as fingerprints, iris scans or photographs — require a visit to authorised Aadhaar centres, where a nominal fee is charged.



Biometric updates are particularly important for those whose data has changed significantly due to factors like age, surgery or accidents. Minors turning 15 must also update their biometric details to maintain the accuracy of their Aadhaar information.



Steps to update Aadhaar details online for free:

Navigate to the Aadhaar Self-Service portal on the official UIDAI website.

Enter your Aadhaar number, and captcha and authenticate using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Head to the ‘Document Update' section to check and confirm the details currently linked to your Aadhaar.

Choose the appropriate document type from the provided list and upload a clear scanned copy of the required document (JPEG, PNG, or PDF, max size 2 MB).

Keep a note of the 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) assigned to your update, which will help you track the progress of your request.

Once approved, download the updated Aadhaar card directly from the portal.



Why regular updates are crucial



Keeping Aadhaar details updated is necessary to access government services and benefits, including welfare schemes, income tax filing and travel bookings. Updated information also minimises the risk of misuse, fraud and identity errors.



The UIDAI has urged residents, especially those who received their Aadhaar cards more than 10 years ago or minors who have turned 15, to make use of the extended deadline. The free update option ensures that all Aadhaar holders can maintain reliable identification records.