Aadhaar-Bank Linking Deadline Extended: Other Aadhaar Deadlines You Need To Know

Aadhaar card will be required to open new bank accounts, Centre had earlier mandated.
New Delhi: Just a day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Aadhaar linking, the government has extended the December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts to March 31, 2018. The new date to link the Unique Identification number and the PAN to accounts more than six months old is March 31, 2018. The deadlines for linking Aadhaar with other financial services remain unchanged. Official from Finance Ministry told NDTV that it will notify about the extension of deadline on linking Aadhaar with financial services like mutual funds, EPF, PPF, insurance policies etc by Friday.
Here's your 10-point guide to all Aadhaar related deadlines:
The deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts has been extended to March 31, 2018. Here's how you can link Aadhaar with bank accounts, read here
The deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN card is March 31, 2018. Over 41 crore PANs have been linked with the Aadhaar till now, a senior official said on Tuesday. Here's how you can link Aadhaar with PAN, read here.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with SIM Cards is February 6, 2018.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with insurance policies and is December 31, 2017. Here's how you can link your LIC policy with Aadhar, read here.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with mutual fund investments is December 31, 2017.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with social security services is December 31, 2017.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with Public Provident Fund (PPF) is December 31, 2017.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with welfare schemes is December 31, 2017.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with EPF Account is December 31, 2017. Here's how you can link Aadhaar with EPF account. Read here.
The Centre has already mandated that Aadhaar card will be required to open new bank accounts and for transactions above Rs 50,000.