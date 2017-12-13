Aadhaar-Bank Linking Deadline Extended: Other Aadhaar Deadlines You Need To Know

Aadhaar card will be required to open new bank accounts, Centre had earlier mandated.

New Delhi: Just a day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Aadhaar linking, the government has extended the December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts to March 31, 2018. The new date to link the Unique Identification number and the PAN to accounts more than six months old is March 31, 2018. The deadlines for linking Aadhaar with other financial services remain unchanged. Official from Finance Ministry told NDTV that it will notify about the extension of deadline on linking Aadhaar with financial services like mutual funds, EPF, PPF, insurance policies etc by Friday.