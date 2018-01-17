Aadhaar Government's Weapon To 'Disempower' People: Rahul Gandhi

"UPA's Aadhaar = A voluntary instrument to empower citizens.
"NDA's Aadhaar = A compulsory weapon to disempower citizens," he tweeted.
The Congress government, which introduced Aadhaar, is opposing the government's stand that it should be compulsory for receiving the benefits of state-sponsored welfare schemes.
Comments
Concerns have been voiced about the massive data collection process under Aadhaar, which has information about more than a billion Indians, over fears that these could be used for identity theft and surveillance by the government.