'Aa Dekhe Zara': Jyotiraditya Scindia's Tweet With Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

Jyotiraditya Scindia (left), Rahul Gandhi (centre), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Lucknow roadshow.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted the photographic equivalent of the archetypical slow-motion shot of protagonists making an entrance in movies, as he shared a picture of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka and himself on Monday.

Accompanying the picture was an appropriately filmy line: "Aa dekhen zara, kisme kitna hai dum / jam ke rakhna kadam mere sathiya (Come on, let's see who has more courage / Keep a firm foot forward, my companion - a song from the 1981 Hindi movie Rocky)

The picture was from the roadshow in Lucknow by Mr Scindia along with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Marking her political debut ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Lucknow airport Monday afternoon to an emphatic reception by party leaders and workers.

Rahul Gandhi (centre), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia wave at the crowd in Lucknow.

A beaming Priyanka Gandhi, who has been given charge of the eastern half of the Uttar Pradesh, and Mr Scindia, who is in charge of the western half, and Rahul Gandhi waved at a sea of supporters lining their way from the airport to the Congress headquarters.

Priyanka Gandhi's debut in politics, announced two weeks ago, has energised the Congress workers ahead the upcoming national elections. She is seen by many as the Congress's big hope in Uttar Pradesh, the state which has the highest number of seats in parliament and is considered the route to power at the centre.

Mondau's roadshow will take a 30 km route through some of the most congested areas of the city; the three leaders will garland statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar along the way.