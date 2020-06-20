A Year On, Bihar Police Still Trailing Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu

A team of Katihar police arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday and is yet to meet Navjot Sidhu

A year after a case was filed against Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bihar, the police has not been able to meet him despite repeated visits to Amritsar.

A team of Katihar police arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday and is yet to meet the Congress MLA.

Speaking to NDTV, Sub Inspector of Bihar Police Janardhan Ram said he has contacted the local police and visited Mr Sidhu's residence but he was not available.

"Every time we visit here to get his signature of the bail bond papers, he remains elusive. Even in this visit, we are trying to reach out to him through his personal assistants who have still kept us in waiting," said Mr Ram.

When contacted, city police commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said the local police was never contacted by Bihar police.

"Inter-state communication happens when the visiting team has to arrest someone. In this case they are just visiting to get signatures on judicial papers, so we are not kept in loop," said Dr Gill.

Meanwhile, Mr Ram, who is planning to stay in the city for another couple of days, confirmed that in every visit they coordinate with the local police and even accompany the local team to Mr Sidhu's residence.

Bihar's Katihar district police had lodged a case against cricketer-turned-politician for violating the Model Code of Conduct during a campaign speech in Lok Sabha polls last year.

Mr Sidhu had reportedly said, "Do not consider yourself as being in minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid by people like (Asaduddin) Owaisi (chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP. Recognise your strength and vote en block to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi."