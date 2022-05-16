Watch: Boy's Sketch Of Buddha And PM Modi Gets A Special Autograph

PM Narendra Modi is on a four-day visit to Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Nepal's Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on Monday. Apart from interacting with people, the Prime Minister has signed a sketch held out by a young artist that depicted him seeking the blessings of Buddha.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Prime Minister Modi is seen giving his autograph on the artwork as the crowd chants slogans - “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” - in the background. The Prime Minister, later, is seen meeting people with folded hands.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi autographs a sketch depicting him and Lord Buddha, as he receives a warm welcome by the Indian community in Lumbini, Nepal,” read the tweet.

#WATCH | PM Modi autographs a sketch depicting him and Lord Buddha, as he receives a warm welcome by the Indian community in Lumbini, Nepal pic.twitter.com/UgDYGjjU1O — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

Prime Minister Modi is on a four-day tour of Nepal. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was in India last month.

In Lumbini, the Prime Minister was received by the Nepal Prime Minister, his wife and several ministers.

Later, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at Maya Devi temple, considered the birthplace of Lord Buddha, in Lumbini, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. “I feel blessed to have prayed at the Maya Devi Temple on Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha bless us all and make our planet peaceful and prosperous,” he tweeted.

I feel blessed to have prayed at the Maya Devi Temple on Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha bless us all and make our planet peaceful and prosperous. pic.twitter.com/hLJhZlHNL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

This is the first visit of PM Modi to Nepal since ties were affected due to a border dispute in 2020.

On this visit, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for a centre for Buddhist Culture And Heritage in Lumbini, which is just 10 km from the Indian border.