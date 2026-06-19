A Rare Handshake At LoC Between Officers As Pak National Returns Home

The Army on Friday repatriated a Pakistani national who was captured along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asad Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Army said, was treated with "dignity and compassion" during his detention and was handed over to Pakistan army at a border crossing point.

Khan was captured last week along the highly militarised border when he tried to cross the LoC at Simari, Teetwal sector of Kupwara district.

The Army today posted pictures of Pakistan national being repatriated and handed over to the Pakistan army.

Amid ongoing hostility between the two countries, a major rank officer of Indian Army was also seen shaking hands with a Pakistan army officer, a rare moment.

The Army said treating Asad Khan with dignity and compassion during his stay reflects Indian Army's commitment to humanitarian values and professional conduct.

"A Pakistani national, Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), who was apprehended in Simari village, Kupwara, on 12 June 2026 after crossing the Line of Control, was repatriated to Pakistan on 18 June 2026," the Army posted on X.

"During his stay in India, Asad Khan was treated with dignity and compassion, reflecting the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and conduct. His safe repatriation underscores the Indian Army's ethos, responsibility and adherence to the highest standards of military professionalism," the Army said.

After Asad's detention by the Army, there were series of social media posts from KPK, Pakistan requesting Indian Army to release him.

