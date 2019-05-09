A Peep Into Rabindranath Tagore's Contribution To Life

Rabindranath Tagore was a poet, author, painter and a polymath

Rabindranath Tagore, famously known as Gurudev, was a poet, author, painter and a polymath. His body of work includes poems, stories, dramas and songs that has had a huge impact in India and globally. Let's revisit some of the important works of Rabindranath Tagore.

National Anthems Of India And Bangladesh

He is the only person, who has written the national anthems of two countries. The national anthem of India (Jana Gana Mana...) that was originally composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali by him was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the national anthem on January 24, 1950. The national anthem of Bangladesh (Amar Sonar Bangla...) was written in 1905 by Rabindranath Tagore.

Quotations Ahead Of Time

Many of Rabindranath Tagore's quotations were way ahead of time and they gave a new meaning to life. His words that could motivate anyone, "You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water". His quote on hope that changed the way one would see and deal with life. "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."

Tagore's Admiration For Gandhi

Gurudev admired Mahatma Gandhi as a political leader. It was Tagore, who popularized the expression 'Mahatma' for Gandhi.

Famous Literary Work

Rabindranath Tagore is known for several evergreen works. Some important ones being: 'Ghare Baire'. Satyajit Ray made a movie on it and it was also translated into English. Gitanjali, his collection of poems, won him Nobel Literature Prize in 1913 and the first edition had an introduction by WB Yeats. A movie was made on his novel 'Chokher Bali' that starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This novel dealt with human traits of love, friendship, ego and desire.

