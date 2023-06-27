''A New Beginning'': Navjot Sidhu Introduces His Would-Be Daughter-In-Law, Shares Her Pics

He posted a few images of the trip that he undertook with his family on the occasion of Durga-Ashtami.

Congress leader and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday introduced the world to his would-be daughter-in-law and shared her pictures on Twitter. In a tweet, the minister posted a few images of the trip that he undertook with his family on the occasion of Durga-Ashtami.

In one of the pictures, Mr. Sidhu was seen posing with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter, Rabia Sidhu, son, Karan Sidhu, and Inayat Randhawa - the newest addition to his family, on the banks of the river Ganges. In another image, Karan Sidhu and his would-be-wife are all smiles as they posed for photographs.

''The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands,'' Mr Sidhu wrote while sharing photographs with the family members.

See the pics here:

The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands. pic.twitter.com/4ELfTpUTmJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 26, 2023

Twitter users loved the pictures and dropped heartfelt comments while congratulating the couple. One user wrote, ''Wow, what an incredible moment. Heartiest congratulations.''

Another commented, ''Congratulations to the spiritual, bold, honest, patriotic, loving and a truly secular family! God bless the young couple.''

Last month, he visited Rishikesh with his family on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. In one of the pictures shared on Twitter, Mr. Sidhu was seen taking a dip in the Ganges along with his family while in another, the family was seen posing for a photo in a restaurant.

The Congress leader was released from Patiala Central jail on April 2, 2023, after a 10-month prison term. The 59-year-old was serving his sentence in a road-rage incident in which a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, was killed 34 years ago. Ahead of his release, his wife shared an emotional tweet, saying her husband's love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment.

Notably, in March this year, Mr. Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur, was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. A few weeks back, she shared another update and posted a video after her first chemotherapy.