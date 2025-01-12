A Munnabhai MBBS Redux In Mumbai Police Job Exam, Micro Earpiece Used

Cinema takes inspiration from life, but sometimes it's the other way round. In a real-life occurrence straight out of Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS, a 22-year-old aspirant for a driver-constable job in Mumbai police has been arrested for allegedly using a micro hearing device for cheating during the recruitment exam.

Kushna Dalvi, originally from Bhokardan in Maharashtra's Jalna district, was taking the test at a Raigad military in Mumbai's Oshiwara yesterday when cops on invigilation duty found his actions suspicious. On questioning him, they found Kushna had in his left ear a hearing device through which his two friends were prompting answers to the questions in the test. The device is so small that it fits completely into the ear and can't be seen from outside. It connects to the phone through Bluetooth.

Police have found that Kushna's friends Sachin Bavaskar and Pradeep Rajput were on a call with him and were prompting him answers through the micro hearing device. A case has been registered against Sachin and Pradeep too.

The cops have seized a SIM card, cellphone and hearing device from Kushna and further probe is on.

The cheating episode is reminiscent of the popular scene from the 2003 Bollywood movie Munna Bhai MBBS in which Sanjay Dutt, who plays a gangster appearing for a medical entrance exam, gets help from a doctor over a wired earphone.