15 Trainee Cops At Rajasthan Police Academy Detained In Exam Cheating Case

Fifteen Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspectors, who are undergoing training at the police academy, including a topper from the batch, have been detained for allegedly cheating in the police exam. The plot began to unravel after police arrested a cheating mafia on February 29.

Jagdish Bishnoi, known as 'Guru', is a cheating mafia, who started his career as a govt school teacher and got into the cheating business in 2003-2004. Police sources say he began offering services as an impersonator and a dummy candidate and then moved on to leaking and helping candidates cheat via Bluetooth.

Police sources have told NDTV that cheating gangs operating in Rajasthan sometimes work in competition and sometimes in collaboration. The cheating mafia reportedly told the police how he helped candidates cheat and the crucial information led to 15 trainees, including the batch topper from the 2021-2022 examination cycle.

A team of Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the Rajasthan Police Academy and detained the suspects undergoing training. Twelve have been detained from the Rajasthan Police Academy, one woman trainee from Kishangarh and two others from their home towns in Sanchore and Barmer.

The arrest of the mafia and the detention of trainees can bring trouble for the batch undergoing training at the academy. Around 700 police personnel are being trained.

"Detailed investigations are leading to more disclosures about the cheating mafia, how they are interconnected and were often working in tandem. The latest action against police personnel undertraining training has put the Rajasthan Special Operations Group onto the verge of a big breakthrough," Additional Director General of Police V K Singh, who is leading the Special Investigation Team in the paper leak case, said.