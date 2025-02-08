Video: Woman Cop Saves Commuter From Being Dragged Under Local Train

A police constable in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai rescued a woman commuter being dragged by a moving local train at the Chunabhatti railway station. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, and CCTV footage of the terrifying moment has since gone viral on social media.

As per police reports, the woman was trying to get down from the train. Her dress got trapped in the zipper of another commuter's bag, and while the train was still in motion, she was dragged along the platform. But fortunately, a woman police constable intervened just in time to pull her to safety.

Quick thinking by the lady constable saved the life of the woman commuter. The woman was not hurt, and the authorities have praised the constable for his timely and courageous reaction.

Watch the video here:

A female passenger trapped in the door of a local train at Chunabhatti railway station was afraid of going under the train, but female constable Rupali Kadam, acting with caution, saved her life. @MumbaiRpf @Central_Railway @mumbaimatterz @grpmumbai pic.twitter.com/jPOeDWeS4n — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) February 7, 2025

The official said as the train picked up speed, the woman lost her balance and was dragged along the platform, even as she tried to free herself to avoid getting pulled under the wheels.

Constable Rupali Kadam, who was on duty, noticed the struggle and immediately rushed to pull the woman away from the moving train, he said, adding that both the women fell on the platform. The official said the alert motorman halted the train immediately, and no one was injured.



(With inputs from PTI)