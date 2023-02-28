A Look At Manish Sisodia's Workload In Delhi Government

Manish Sisodia, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation over allegations of corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case, on Tuesday resigned as minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

The BJP had been pressing for the minister's resignation.

Manish Sisodia's departments will be handled by Kailash Gehlot.

There are now five ministers in the Delhi cabinet, including Mr Kejriwal, who has not taken any ministry, preferring instead to pursue AAP's national plans.

Mr Sisodia, who is credited with turning around the state of Delhi schools as Education Minister, was in charge of 18 departments in the government, most by an AAP legislator.

Here a look at the departments under the charge of man widely seen as Arvind kejriwal's No 2.:

Education

Finance

Planning

Land and Building

Vigilance

Services

Tourism

Art, Culture and Language

Labour

Employment

Public Works Department

Health

Industries

Power

Home

Urban Development

Irrigation and Flood Control

Water