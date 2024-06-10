Viral Video Shows 'Mysterious' Animal At Rashtrapati Bhavan During Oath

The video has gone viral on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third term on Sunday in a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by 8,000 guests including foreign heads of state and other dignitaries, industrialists and film stars. But on social media, an uninvited guest caught on camera has gone viral. The video shows a cat-like animal in the background when BJP MP Durga Das Uikey was greeting President Droupadi Murmu after completing the oath procedure.

Also Read | 30 Cabinet Ministers In New Modi Government: See List

Was it a leopard? An ordinary cat? Or a dog? The video clip was widely shared along with wild theories about which animal was seen strolling casually at the presidential palace.

"Lmao..is it edited or what? How come no one noticed this. Looks like a big cat," said one user. "Seems a damn leopard due to tail and gait. People were really lucky it peacefully passed," commented another.

"You can notice it here as well in the first 5 seconds, probably a domesticated cat," a third user said.

NDTV has reached out to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a comment on the video.

Watch the video below:

An animal was seen strolling back in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after MP Durga Das finished the paperwork



~ Some say it was a LEOPARD while others call it some pet animal. Have a look 🐆 pic.twitter.com/owu3ZXacU3 — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 10, 2024

President Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to a 72-member Council of Ministers, including 30 cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS) and five MoS with independent charge.

Key figures like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar continue as Cabinet ministers. The new Council of Ministers includes 11 ministers from the NDA alliance partners.

PM Modi posted on X that he looked forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress.

PM Modi took charge on Monday morning and signed his first file for the welfare of the farmers.