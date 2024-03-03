In Tejashwi Yadav's Dig At Nitish Kumar, A Hrithik Roshan Reference

Tejashwi Yadav was addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna's Gandhi Maida

Labelling the BJP as a "factory of lies", former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday asserted that his RJD stands for 'Rights, Jobs and Development'.

Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "I can say with confidence that the BJP is a factory of lies... but the RJD stands for 'Rights, Jobs and Development'." "BJP leaders make false promises (jumla karte hain)... but we fight for the rights and jobs of the people of Bihar and the country," he said.

He further asserted that while some claim that the RJD is a party of the M-Y (Muslim and Yadav), it is in fact a party of the M-Y and BAAP, where B stands for Bahujan, A for 'Agda' (upper caste), A for 'Aadhi Aabadi' (women) and P for poor.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the RJD-led Grand Alliance to return to the NDA in Bihar, he said, "What the Mahagathbandhan government did in the last 17 months in the state, Nitish ji, who has joined hands with the BJP, could not do in the last 17 years." Mocking Kumar for his latest volte-face, he referred to a Hindi film song 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala' and said, "Nitish chacha (uncle) does something like this and frequently changes sides." Attacking BJP leaders in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, he said, "Currently Bihar has two deputy chief ministers, one is a foul mouth while another is a loud mouth." "The deputy CM who is a loud mouth has not contested any poll in the last 14 years. The last time he fought elections and won was on an RJD ticket," he said, in an apparent reference to Samrat Chaudhary.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA of indulging in horse-trading, he said, "It will not make any difference to the Grand Alliance. People will decide their fates in the polls." Five MLAs of the RJD have recently defected to the BJP.

Posters and banners were put up across the state capital for the rally and RJD workers raised slogans against the BJP. Despite showers in the morning, workers and leaders of the opposition alliance attend the rally in large numbers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)