'A Friend, A Man Of Substance': Harsh Goenka On Cyrus Mistry's Death

Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

Businessman Harsh Goenka on Sunday took to Twitter to condole the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. The RPG Chairman said that he was "sad" to hear the shocking news about his "friend". He fondly remembered Mr Mistry as "a gentleman and a man of substance".

"He (Cyrus Mistry) was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," Mr Goenka tweeted.

In a separate tweet, using #CyrusMistry, Mr Goenka also talked about the unpredictability of life.

"Life is like the oil within a lamp. It can be measured, but the pace at which it burns depends on how bright and fierce the flame. And there is no predicting when the lamp might die, when it could have blazed great while longer. Such is the unpredictability of life!" he wrote.

Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Four people were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mr Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital.

Mr Mistry's tragic death left the world in shock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Mr Mistry was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a "visionary personality".

Mr Mistry was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons. He was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.