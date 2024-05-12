A 91-Year-Old Is India's Oldest Woman Billionaire. Her Net Worth Is...

Subbamma Jasti, 91, is the mother of Venkateswarulu Jasti, who co-founded Suven Pharmaceuticals

Subbamma Jasti has become India's oldest women billionaire, as per the real-time billionaires' list by Forbes. Ms Jasti marked her debut on the Forbes list last month when her net worth touched $1.1 billion.

Let us take a look at who is Subbamma Jasti

– Subbamma Jasti, 91, is the mother of Venkateswarulu Jasti, who co-founded Suven Pharmaceuticals in 1989. She lives in Hyderabad.

— Her son used to run a chain of six community pharmacies in the state of New York and New Jersey in the United States in the 1970s and 1980s.

– The biggest chunk of Ms Jasti's inheritance is derived from the sale of a substantial stake in listed Suven Pharmaceuticals in 2022 to global private equity firm Advent International, as per Forbes.

– Subbamma Jasti has inherited the assets of her husband Subba Rao Jasti after his death in February last year.

– She has occupied 2653 rank on the Forbes billionaire list in the world.

Talking about Indian women billionaires, Savitri Jindal tops the list with a net worth of $34.9 billion, making her the richest woman in India. Ms Jindal is the chairperson of the Jindal Group, a conglomerate with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.

She is followed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of India's Warren Buffett late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She has a net worth of $8.5 billion.