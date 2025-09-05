A 3 Crore Ransom, Then Firing In Lisbon: Indian Gangs' Terror In Portugal

Indian gangster Randeep Malik, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had demanded a ranson of Rs 3 crore, businessman Romi King has told NDTV. Malik has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Lisbon's Odivelas suburb, that targeted Romi King and members of rival Prince gang, which is allegedly involved in drug smuggling. This is apparently the first instance of a gang war between Indians abroad.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Romi King said he has been in Portugal since 2013 and is a big businessman there. For some time, he was getting threatening calls from unknown international numbers. The callers demanded Rs 3 crore from him. In Portugal, this was the first such incident, he claimed. NDTV could not independently verify his claims.

"On August 25, I got a call... they demanded 3 crores from me and threatened they would kill me if I do not pay... So I thought this is some kind of prank call and did not take it seriously. I said I am not going to pay. On September 2 at 1:30 in the night they fired at our office," he told NDTV.

The firing apparently took place outside the company offices around 1.30 am on the night of 3-4 August. He was not at the spot at the time, he said, and later filed a police case.

"The next day onwards we start getting non-stop calls... They are trying to defame the company through social media," he added.

"I have heard the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, but I have neither met the gang members nor do I know them," he told NDTV.

"Lawrence Bishnoi's people are calling me a drug smuggler or a man doing illegal work. No case is registered against me neither here nor in India. Prince is my adopted son and also my business partner. I request you not to defame me. I am scared," he said.

Malik, who is currently in the US, is India's most wanted. The National Investigation Agency or the NIA and the Delhi Police is seeking him for murder, extortion, and several earlier attacks, including the Chandigarh club blasts and shootings in Canada.

In a social media post, he has accepted responsibility and released a video of the firing, which took place at Romi King and Prince's company in Portugal's Lisbon.