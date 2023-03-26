99th Edition Of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme To Air Today

The last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on February 26. (File)

The 99th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the third this year, will be aired at 11 am today. The last edition of the programme, which started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, was aired on February 26.

'Mann ki Baat' is aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which PM Modi interacts with the countrymen.

The show will be aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan's network, as well as on the AIR News website and 'NewsOnAir' mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR News, DD News, and the Prime Minister's Office. Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.

In the last programme, the PM touched upon a lot of topics while also declaring the winners of the 'Unity Day' special three competitions.

He also discussed various topics including the replacement of plastic bags and the revival of 'Tribeni Kumbho Mohotshav' at Bansberia in West Bengal.

'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th edition on April 30.

In the run-up to the centenary episode, AIR is launching a unique campaign from March 15 to focus on the impact of the program on the transformation of India, according to a statement.

The campaign will bring out 100 identified themes highlighted by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat till date. The relevant audio clips of the Prime Minister from each episode of Mann ki Baat shall be broadcast in all bulletins and other programmes across the AIR network.

The campaign, which will conclude on April 29 - a day before the 100th episode, shall be carried by various AIR stations including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, four FM Gold channels and 159 primary channels in the country.

The bytes shall be aired in all major bulletins across all regions. Citizens can also listen to the program on the 'NewsOnAir' app and YouTube channels of All India Radio.

The PM's unique and direct communication with the citizens through the medium of radio has completed 98 episodes till now. It has been the genesis, medium and amplifier of social campaigns like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Water conservation, Vocal for Local etc.

The programme has shown a tremendous impact on industries like Khadi, toy industry, start-ups in health, AYUSH, space etc. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the programme has carved out a niche for itself as a unique paradigm of communication, said the statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)