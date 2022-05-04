97 Arrested In Jodhpur After Clashes On Eid, Curfew In Several Areas

Jodhpur clasesh: The clashes erupted over the putting up of Eid flags.

Rajasthan police has so far arrested 97 people after clashes erupted between two communities on Eid and its eve in Jodhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Curfew continues in parts of Jodhpur, including Udai Mandir and Nagori Gate, while internet remains suspended to stop the spread of rumours.

The clashes erupted over the putting up of Eid flags on the Jalori gate circle, which led to stone throwing that injured at least five policemen on Monday night. Police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd on Monday night.

The incident happened when a three-day Parshuram Jayanti festival was in progress in Jodhpur.

Chief Minister Gehlot has alleged a BJP role in the violence. He told NDTV yesterday, "This is the agenda of the BJP because inflation, unemployment has gone so far up, they cannot control it. So, they are doing this deliberately to divert attention."

The clashes are the latest in a series of communal violence reported from across the country in the past few weeks, including in Delhi, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.