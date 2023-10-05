'90-95% Raids On Those Who Speak Against BJP': Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot accused the Centre of misusing central agencies

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday accused the Centre of misusing central agencies and said that the entire country is watching how AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested.

"The incident that happened yesterday and the way the central government is misusing its agencies has now become well known," Mr Pilot told reporters in Tonk, referring to the arrests of NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and AAP Rajya Sabha member Singh by probe agencies.

Mr Pilot said that 90-95 per cent of the raids and actions taken by CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department are against those who are speaking against the BJP-led central government, those who are their opponents in politics.

"The country is watching this entire episode and I believe this is not right," Mr Pilot said.

He said that this action taken out of revenge, to suppress the voice of the opponents, can never be considered right by the people.

BJP is on back foot in Rajasthan

On the upcoming elections, he said BJP is on the back foot in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

"It (BJP) knows that the mood of the people is changing here and many people want to vote in favour of Congress. Therefore, I have full confidence that the government will be formed by our party," he said.

Alleging internal tussle in the BJP in Rajasthan, he said, "The internal tussle is there even today. You see, the party, which used to call itself the party of difference, today, does not know who its leader is, or who is giving the ticket."

He said that BJP leaders are pinning their hopes on the anti-incumbency trend of Rajasthan, but "this is not going to happen. Here the tradition will be broken."

