9-Year-Old Girl Hit By Truck On Her Way To School In UP, Dies

A nine-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck on her way to school on Friday in UP's Dataganj Police station area, police said.

"Nine-year-old Husnara of Bhatkauli village was hit by an oncoming speeding truck on the Dataganj road on Friday morning. She died on the spot," said Station House Officer (SHO) Saurabh Singh.

"The truck driver tried to flee from the spot but was caught by the locals and handed over to the police," he said.

"The body has been sent for postmortem and the truck driver has been arrested," said the SHO.

