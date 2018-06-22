9 Security Personnel Injured In Grenade Attack In Kashmir's Pulwama The terrorists threw a grenade and opened fire when the personnel were on patrol on Tral road

The grenade attack comes hours after four terrorists were killed in Anantnag. (File photo) Jammu and Kashmir: Nine security personnel, including five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, were injured in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area, police said.



The terrorists threw a grenade and opened fire when the personnel were on patrol today on Tral road, a police spokesperson said.



Five CRPF jawans and four police officers were injured in the attack. The injured were rushed to the hospital.



Security forces' personnel exercised maximum restraint after being attacked to prevent any civilian casualty, he told news agency Press Trust of India.



The attack comes hours after four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Anantnag district.



Among the four terrorists was the head of a local unit inspired the global terror group ISIS. The gun-battle -- second since the ceasefire was called off in the Valley on Sunday - also claimed the lives of a policeman and a civilian.



The terrorists were holed up inside a house in the south Kashmir district, whose owner died in the crossfire. His wife has been injured.



(With inputs from PTI)



