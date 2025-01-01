9-Month-Old White Tiger Dies at Delhi Zoo Due To "Traumatic Shock"

A nine-month-old female white tiger, which was undergoing treatment, died at Delhi Zoo due to "traumatic shock" and "acute pneumonia", officials said on Wednesday.

The cub, which was under observation at the hospital since September, died four days ago, zoo director Sanjeev Kumar said.

"The female cub was under treatment. She passed away due to traumatic shock and acute pneumonia. Her samples have been sent to the lab for testing," SanjeevKumar told PTI.

To ensure the safety of the remaining animals, SanjeevKumar said preventive treatment and close observation have been initiated for the other cubs.

An official source in the zoo said three tiger cubs were admitted to the hospital for different reasons. The cub which died had suffered a fracture.

"The treatment of the other cubs has been completed, and they are doing fine," the source said.

Established in 1952, the National Zoological Park, also known as Delhi Zoo, is located in a 176-acre area under the Central government's jurisdiction.

