9 Members Of Family Found Dead At Home In Maharashtra, Suicide Suspected

According to the police, three bodies were found in one place, while six were found in different places in the house.

According to the police, they suspect members consumed some poisonous substance.

Sangli, Maharashtra:

Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said, adding that the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in Sangli district, located over 350 km from Mumbai.

"We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

Asked whether it is a 'suicide pact', he said the police were at the spot and verifying the cause of the death.

Another police official said they suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem.

The official also said that they suspect they consumed a poisonous substance.

