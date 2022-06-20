9 Members Of Family Found Dead At Home In Maharashtra, Suicide Suspected

According to the police, they suspect members consumed some poisonous substance.

Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said, adding that the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in Sangli district, located over 350 km from Mumbai.

"We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

Asked whether it is a 'suicide pact', he said the police were at the spot and verifying the cause of the death.

Another police official said they suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem.

The official also said that they suspect they consumed a poisonous substance.

