9 Killed, Several Critical As School Bus Overturns In Manipur

At least eight students and a school warden were killed and over 35 others injured, many of them critically, after their bus overturned in Manipur's Noney on Wednesday.

The accident occurred as the driver of the bus lost control while taking a turn on the Old Cachar Road in the mountainous district, around 55 km from Imphal, the police said.

While five students were killed at the spot, three other students and the school warden were declared dead after being brought to the hospital.

The injured, both students and teachers, are being treated at different hospitals in Imphal.

The students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School had gone on a study tour to Noney's Khoupum in two buses, officials said, adding that the bus in which girl students were travelling met with the accident.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died, and Rs 1 lakh for seriously injured. Those with minor injuries will get financial assistance of Rs 50,000.

In the wake of the accident, the state government on Wednesday directed authorities of all schools not to organise school excursions till January 10, 2023 to avoid any untoward incident.