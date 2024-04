Nine men were killed after the van they were travelling in was rammed by a speeding truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Saturday night, police said.

The group of 10 was returning from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Khilchipur when the accident took place.

While three of the men were killed on the spot, six others died during treatment at the hospital.

After the accident, the driver of the truck fled the scene but was detained later.

Police are questioning him. Further investigation is on.