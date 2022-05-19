9 Dead In Assam Floods, Over 6 Lakh Affected: 10 Facts

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said around 2.88 lakh people are affected in Nagaon district followed by 1.19 people in Cachar, 1.07 lakh in Hojai, 60562 in Darrang, 27282 in Biswanath, and 19755 in Udalguri district.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday with one more person losing his life, taking the death count to 9.

Over 48,000 people have taken shelter in 135 relief camps in different districts of Assam, while 113 distribution centres have been set up across the state to ensure there is no shortage of essential commodities in the flood-hit areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has released Rs 150 crore to the flood-hit districts, while the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the state as part of flood relief measures

Landslides triggered by incessant rain have disrupted the rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. The Air Force has dropped essential supplies to Dima Hasao to help the affected people.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is taking necessary steps to maintain the supply of essential commodities in the flood-hit areas and restore communication channels. "The rail link will take around 45 days to be restored, while road connectivity will be up and running in the next two-three days," Mr Sarma said.

The Assam government has signed an agreement with regional carrier FlyBig Airline to operate flights from Barak Valley to help the people who are stranded there. The ticket price has been fixed at Rs 3,000, the government will bear the additional charges, sources said.

The Assam Forest Department has constructed around 40 highlands to provide shelter to the animals of Kaziranga National Park and other forests during floods.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam of all assistance from the Central government.