Gujarat Bus Crashes Into SUV After Driver Suffers Heart Attack, 9 Dead

Nine people died and 28 were injured in a horrific crash between a bus and an SUV car in Gujarat's Navsari district early on Saturday morning. A bus full of people returning from the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav event from Surat rammed into a Toyota Fortuner car on the Navsari national highway number 48 after the driver suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died.

Eight of the nine occupants of the car died, and 28 people in the bus were injured. 11 were taken to a private hospital. The luxury bus was going from Surat to Valsad.

The accident occurred near Vesma village, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar in Gujarat, and they were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Mr Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus were from Valsad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths in a Twitter post.

"The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery," he tweeted in Gujarati.

The crash led to traffic disruption on the highway, after which the police got the bus removed from the road using a crane and traffic resumed as usual.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the inaugural function of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on December 14.

In this programme, I can see every aspect of India's vibrancy and diversity. I want to appreciate the saints and seers for thinking of a programme of this nature and at such a scale. People from all over the world are coming to pay homage to HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/fVeJCfTxad — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 14, 2022

The event started on December 15, and is scheduled to go on till January 15, 2023.