9 Crore Indians At Risk Of Hunger By 2030 Due To Climate Change: Report

Over nine crore Indians will be at risk of hunger by 2030 due to climate change. This is a 23% increase in the 'at risk' population, which will stand at 7.39 crore in normal circumstances.

India's aggregate food production - an index, by weight, of cereals, meats, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, pulses, roots and tubers - is likely to fall from 1.627 in normal circumstances to 1.549 if climate change is factored into.

There is likely to be a minor dip in average calories consumption by 2030 - from 2,697 kcal per capita/day in normal circumstances to 2,651 kcal per capita/day due to climate change.

The average temperature across India is projected to rise between 2.4 degree C and 4.4 degree C by 2100. Summer heat waves are also projected to triple or quadruple by 2100, the report notes.

The rise in average temperature is likely to impact agricultural production. The report projects that agricultural yields may fall by 1.8 to 6.6 percent by 2041-2060 and by 7.2 to 23.6 percent by 2061-2080 due to climate change.