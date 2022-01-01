9,170 New Covid Cases In Maharashtra; 13% Higher Than Yesterday

Maharashtra recorded 9,170 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 13% higher than yesterday. There were also 7 Covid-related deaths in the state in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally in the state has gone up to 66,87,991. The death count of the pandemic has increased to 1,41,533.

The state, which witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021, also recorded six new Omicron variant infections, all from Pune.

Mumbai and Pune have seen the most number of Covid infections, which is ultimately spreading to other places in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said today.

On Friday, Mumbai alone had reported 5,631 new COVID-19 cases, almost 2,000 more than Thursday, which took the caseload in the city on the last day of the year to 7,85,110.

Mumbai had reported 1,377 cases on Tuesday, 2,510 on Wednesday and 3,671 on Thursday, with Friday's count being the highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave.

The city added 22,229 cases in December, three times more than 6,971 detected in November.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.