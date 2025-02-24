9,000 Jhumoir Dancers Welcome PM As Assam Celebrates 200 Years Of Tea Industry

A grand Jhumoir dance performance featuring nearly 9,000 dancers and drummers welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam during the start of his two-day visit today. The event organised by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government marked 200 years of Assam's tea industry and celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the tea tribes.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and heads of missions from 60 countries attended the Jhumoir Binandini programme, which showcased the northeastern state's vibrant traditions to a global audience.

PM Modi highlighted Assam's deep-rooted connection with tea and referenced his own past as a seller of the beverage.

"Who will understand the smell and quality of tea better than a chaiwallah?" PM Modi said.

He said the northeast has found the best brand ambassador.

"Today, over 60 ambassadors from different countries will be able to feel Assam. They will take the flavour of tea with themselves," PM Modi said.

The Jhumoir performance was followed by a laser show on a specific cultural theme of the state.

PM Modi later inaugurated two galleries of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit' in Guwahati's Khanapara.

The two galleries have exhibits highlighting the traditional industries of the state, titled 'Pride of Assam', and also reflect modern industries and infrastructure development, titled 'Future of Assam', Mr Sarma said.

"Assam is excited today. This entire stadium is buzzing with energy and enthusiasm. Your presentation has the smell and beauty of the tea gardens. No one can better understand the beauty and smell of tea then a chaiwallah," PM Modi said.

"... When so many people performed Jhumoir, it will be a record of its own. When I last came to Assam in 2023, over 11,000 people performed the Bihu dance and created a world record," PM Modi said.

Delighted to be amongst the wonderful people of Assam at the vibrant Jhumoir Binandini programme. Grateful for the warmth and affection. https://t.co/fER1Jfg2cf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2025

He said his government is making "adivasi museums" across the country, and the government has taken steps to increase the pay of tea garden workers, mainly women.

"Now 1.50 lakh pregnant women in tea gardens are getting financial help. The Assam government is opening 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs," he added.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister had said PM Modi's Assam visit will send a message to industrialists that the state is now peaceful.

He said the state already had immense potential, but the law and order scenario pushed back the state considerably over the last three-four decades.

"At the dawn of Independence, Assam had a higher GDP than the national average but several historical events since then had pushed back the state's development. This is the time for a big turnaround and to start a fresh journey... I think we are on the right track," he said.