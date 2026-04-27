88 Tiger Deaths Unresolved Since 2020, Multiple Unexplained, Reveals RTI

In a development that raises serious concerns over wildlife monitoring in India, Right to Information (RTI) documents have revealed that 88 tiger deaths recorded between 2020 and 2021 remain unresolved, with no confirmed cause, no completed investigation, and no accountability fixed.

The cases span major reserves such as Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Panna, Kaziranga, Tadoba, Dudhwa, and Corbett, including deaths reported from within protected areas. In several instances classified as "seizures", tiger parts were recovered, indicating possible poaching, yet investigations have not reached legal closure.

The records show that these deaths, spread across states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, are marked as "US" (Under Scrutiny/Unnatural), but in many cases, the cause of death column remains blank.

Madhya Pradesh, which has the highest tiger population in the country, accounts for a significant share of the pending cases, including deaths reported from core habitats like Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Panna. In Maharashtra, several cases have been reported from Tadoba-Andhari and adjoining areas such as Chandrapur, including regions outside reserve boundaries.

In Assam's Kaziranga, multiple tiger deaths since 2020 remain unexplained despite the park's high level of protection. Similar concerns have been flagged in Karnataka's Nagarhole and Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa, where cases marked as "seizures" suggest poaching, but no conclusive legal outcome has been reported.

Uttarakhand also shows a backlog of cases, including from Corbett Tiger Reserve and surrounding areas such as Ramnagar and Shyampur. In some instances, deaths dating back to 2020 are still awaiting final forensic reports.

Experts point out that several of these cases lack basic documentation, including post-mortem reports, forensic analysis, and histopathology, raising concerns that delays may have compromised key evidence.

Wildlife activists warn that without establishing the cause of death, it becomes difficult to pursue criminal cases or fix responsibility, potentially allowing wildlife crime to go unpunished.

In a January 2026 directive, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked states to submit pending reports by January 27, failing which the cases may be closed.

Activists have raised concerns over the move, arguing that closure without conclusions could weaken accountability. RTI activist Ajay Dubey said, "This is not closure, this is burial. You are wiping out evidence of poaching and failure from the national record."