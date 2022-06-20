87-Year-Old Retired Mumbai Cop's Body Found In Drain

A case of accidental death has been registered," an official said.(File)

The body of an 87-year-old retired Mumbai policeman was found in a drain in Navghar in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The body of Shivdas Kumavat, who retired as assistant inspector and stayed with his family in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Colony in Mulund, was found on Sunday afternoon, he said.

"He suffered from memory loss and had gone missing a few days ago after which a complaint was filed. On Sunday afternoon, he was found dead in a drain by a conservancy worker. A case of accidental death has been registered," he said.

There are no marks on the body and it seems he may have died after falling into the drain, the official added.

The son of the dead policeman is also in the police force and is attached to Nehru Nagar police station.

